Nov 19 Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 27.9 percent year-on-year in October, government data showed on Tuesday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 54th straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in May 2009. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2013 2012 Change (in %) October 102,805 80,379 27.9 Jan-Oct 904,015 774,015 16.8 Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-Sept* 883.1 711.1 24.2 * Latest provisional central bank data 2012 2011 Change (in %) Jan-December 1,038.7 830.3 25.1 Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 131.125 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)