COLOMBO, April 17 Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals
in March jumped 21.3 percent from a year earlier, government
data showed on Tuesday, with annual visitor numbers rising every
month since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009.
The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
2012 2011 Change
(in %)
March 91,102 75,130 21.3
Jan-March 260,525 215,124 21.1
Jan-Dec 855,975 30.8
The island nation's tourism board expects 950,000 tourists
in 2012 with revenue of more than $1 billion, 20 percent higher
than last year's $830.3 million.
Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for
Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy along with remittances from
expatriate workers, garments and tea.
($1=128.650 Sri Lankan rupee)
