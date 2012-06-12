COLOMBO, June 12 Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals in
May jumped 17.5 percent from a year earlier, government data
showed on Tuesday. The number of visitors has risen every month
since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009.
The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
2012 2011 Change
(in %)
May 57,506 48,943 17.5
Jan-May 387,622 327,902 18.2
Jan-Dec 855,975
The island nation's tourism board expects over one million
tourists in 2012 with revenue of more than $1 billion, 20
percent higher than last year's $830.3 million.
Revenue from tourism has risen 26 percent to $340 million in
the first four months of 2012 from the same period last year.
Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for
Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, along with remittances from
expatriate workers, garments and tea.
($1 = 132.0000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)