COLOMBO, June 12 Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals in May jumped 17.5 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday. The number of visitors has risen every month since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009.

The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:

2012 2011 Change

(in %)

May 57,506 48,943 17.5

Jan-May 387,622 327,902 18.2

Jan-Dec 855,975

The island nation's tourism board expects over one million tourists in 2012 with revenue of more than $1 billion, 20 percent higher than last year's $830.3 million.

Revenue from tourism has risen 26 percent to $340 million in the first four months of 2012 from the same period last year.

Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, along with remittances from expatriate workers, garments and tea. ($1 = 132.0000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)