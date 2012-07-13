COLOMBO, July 13 Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals in
June jumped 21.6 percent from a year earlier, government data
showed on Friday.
The number of visitors has risen year-on-year in the past 38
months since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009.
The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
2012 2011 Change
(in %)
June 65,245 53,636 21.6
Jan-June 452,867 381,538 18.7
Jan-Dec 855,975
The tourism board expects over one million tourists in 2012,
yielding revenue of more than $1 billion, 20 percent higher than
last year's record $830.3 million.
Revenue from tourism rose 26 percent to $399.3 million in
the first five months of 2012 from the same period last year.
Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for
Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, along with remittances from
expatriate workers, garments and tea.
($1 = 133.65 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)