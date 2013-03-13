COLOMBO, March 13 Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals rose 13.4 percent year-on-year in January, government data showed on Wednesday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 45th straight month since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009. The number of foreign visitors jumped to 97,411 in the first month of this year from 85,874 recorded in the same month of 2012. Arrivals hit a record high of over 1 million last year with annual revenue from tourism also jumping to an all-time peak of $1.04 billion, exceeding to government estimates. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2013 2012 Change (in %) January 97,411 85,874 13.4 Jan-Dec 1,005,605 Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, along with remittances from expatriate workers, garment manufacturing and tea growing. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Catherine Evans)