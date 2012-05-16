COLOMBO, May 16 Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals in
April edged up 9 percent from a year earlier, government data
showed on Wednesday, with annual visitor numbers having risen
every month since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009.
The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
2012 2011 Change
(in %)
April 69,591 63,835 9.0
Jan-April 330,116 278,975 18.3
Jan-Dec 855,975
The island nation's tourism board expects over one million
tourists in 2012 with revenue of more than $1 billion, 20.4
percent higher than last year's $830.3 million.
Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for
Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, along with remittances from
expatriate workers, garments and tea.
($1 = 128.7500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Richard Pullin)