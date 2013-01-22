COLOMBO, Jan 22 Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals hit a record high in 2012, surpassing the previous year's peak, while monthly arrivals also hit a record in December, government data showed on Tuesday. The number of visitors has risen annually in the past 44 months since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009. The following table shows tourist arrivals in the country from the state-run Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority: 2012 2011 Change (in %) December 122,252 97,517 25.4 Jan-Dec 1,005,605 855,975 17.5 The tourism board expected over one million tourists in 2012 and more than $1 billion in revenue, up from last year's record of $830.3 million. Revenue from tourism rose 23 percent to $905.3 million in the first 11 months of 2012 from the same period last year. Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy, along with remittances from expatriate workers, garments and tea. ($1 = 126.550 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)