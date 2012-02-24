COLOMBO Feb 24 Sri Lanka's trade deficit
doubled to a record $9.74 billion in 2011 year-on-year as
increased imports of oil, consumer goods and capital items
outpaced growth in exports, the central bank said on Friday.
The trade gap in December widened 43.5 percent year-on-year
to a record $1 billion.
Imports for the full year jumped 50.4 percent to a record
$20.23 billion, while exports gained 22.4 percent to $10.49
billion.
The imports rose 33.7 percent in December to $1.91 billion,
while exports rose 24.3 percent to $905.5 million.
The island nation's foreign exchange reserves, which the
central bank spent to defend the rupee currency, fell 3.9
percent to $5.96 billion from $6.2 billion a month ago.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson
Hull)