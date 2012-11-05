COLOMBO Nov 5 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 43.3 percent to $513.1 million in September from $904.3 million in the same month last year, helping the island-nation to narrow the trade deficit in the first nine months, the central bank data showed on Monday.

August imports fell 25.4 percent to $1.31 billion from $1.76 billion a year earlier. Exports declined 6.6 percent to $801.5 million, compared with $858.4 million a year ago.

The trade deficit in the first nine months of 2012 narrowed 0.3 percent year-on-year to $6.78 billion, the bank said. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)