COLOMBO May 8 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 29 percent to $704.5 million in March from $992.6 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

March exports fell 2.8 percent to $837 million compared with $861 million, while imports declined 16.8 percent to $1.54 billion from $1.85 billion in the same month a year ago.

The trade deficit narrowed 23.4 percent to $2.13 billion in the first quarter of 2013 from $2.78 billion in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)