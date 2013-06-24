COLOMBO, June 24 Sri Lanka's trade deficit widened 19.2 percent to $825.4 million in April from $692.6 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday.

April exports fell 6.8 percent to $696.6 million compared with $747.8 million, while imports picked up 5.7 percent to $1.52 billion from $1.44 billion in the same month a year ago.

The trade deficit, however, narrowed 14.6 percent to $2.97 billion in the first four months of 2013 from $3.47 billion in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)