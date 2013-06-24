UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COLOMBO, June 24 Sri Lanka's trade deficit widened 19.2 percent to $825.4 million in April from $692.6 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday.
April exports fell 6.8 percent to $696.6 million compared with $747.8 million, while imports picked up 5.7 percent to $1.52 billion from $1.44 billion in the same month a year ago.
The trade deficit, however, narrowed 14.6 percent to $2.97 billion in the first four months of 2013 from $3.47 billion in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources