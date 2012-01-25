COLOMBO Jan 25 Sri Lanka's trade deficit rose 238.8 percent to $1.1 billion in November from the same month last year, pushing 2011's record trade gap deeper into record territory, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The trade gap in the first 11 months of 2011 widened 111.3 percent to a record $8.84 billion.

Imports rose 78 percent in November to $1.98 billion, while exports rose 11.6 percent to $879.3 million.

The island nation's foreign exchange reserves, which the central bank has been spending to defend the rupee currency , fell 10.1 percent to $6.2 billion from $6.9 billion a month ago.

The current account deficit stood at $4 billion at the end of November, compared to $3.25 billion a month ago the central bank data showed. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)