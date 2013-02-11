COLOMBO Feb 11 Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed 4.1 percent to $9.31 billion in 2012 from $9.71 billion a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday.

Imports in 2012 declined 5.8 percent to $19.09 billion from $20.27 billion the previous year, while exports slumped 7.4 percent to $9.77 billion compared to $10.56 billion a year earlier.

The December trade deficit narrowed 32 percent to $641.2 million against 942.4 in the same month last year.

December imports fell 19.4 percent to $1.51 billion from $1.88 billion a year earlier. Exports declined 6.7 percent to $871 million, compared with $933.4 million a year ago. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)