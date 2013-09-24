Sept 24 Sri Lanka's trade deficit widened 40.1 percent to $743.3 million in July from $530.6 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday, Both imports and exports reversed their declining trend for a second straight month. The central bank has cut key monetary policy rates twice since December to boost faltering growth that hit a three-year low of 6.4 percent last year from a record high of 8.3 percent in 2011. The following table shows the trade performance in July and the same month last year. For a story on the trade deficit, see July '13 July '12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 857.8 794.4 8.0 Imports 1,601.1 1,325.0 20.8 Balance of trade (743.3) (530.6) 40.1 Surplus/(deficit) Jan-July '13 Jan-July '12 Y/Y growth (in millions of dollars) (in percent) Exports 5,518.8 5,674.2 (2.7) Imports 10,818.6 11,108.7 (2.6) Balance of trade (5,299.8) (5,434.5) (2.5) Surplus/(deficit) - Gross official reserves were at $6.3 billion by end-July, steady from a month earlier, and sufficient to finance at least four months of imports. - In 2011, the trade deficit hit a record high of $9.7 billion, compelling the central bank to raise policy rates twice, restrict credit growth, and allow flexibility in the exchange rate by refraining from intervening in the market in the first half of 2012. - Revenue from tourism rose 8.3 percent year-on-year in July to $108.8 million. - The cost of fuel imports more than doubled to $434.8 million in July, compared with the same month a year earlier. Last year, oil imports hit a record high of $5.04 billion with 5.1 percent annual growth due to the high cost of importing refined oil products after U.S. sanctions restricted crude oil imports from Iran. - Exports of tea, Sri Lanka's main crop, jumped 20.2 percent year-on-year in July to $135.6 million. - Revenue from garments and textiles, the island nation's top exports, rose 13.5 percent to $372.5 million. - Imports of consumer and intermediate goods jumped 30 percent and 21.5 percent, respectively. Imports of investment goods rose 12.8 percent from a year ago. - Sri Lanka imported $308.7 million worth of consumer goods, $943.4 million of intermediate goods and $347.8 million of investment goods in July. - Workers' remittances from abroad jumped 17 percent to $555.9 million. - In July, net foreign inflows into government treasury bills and bonds plummeted 64.2 percent to $205.3 million compared with the same month a year ago, while inflows into government's long-term loans fell 90.1 percent to $109.3 million. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)