UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COLOMBO Dec 3 Sri Lanka's trade deficit contracted 38.9 percent to $494.3 million in October from $808.8 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
October exports jumped 35.1 percent from a year earlier to $1.04 billion, while imports edged down 2.8 percent to $1.54 billion.
For the first 10 months of 2013, the trade deficit narrowed 6 percent to $7.22 billion from $7.68 billion a year earlier.
Foreign direct investment into the island-nation jumped 42 percent to $870.1 million in the first nine months of the year, the data showed. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources