COLOMBO Dec 21 Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday said foreign direct investment into the island nation has already exceeded a record $1 billion this year.
"For the first time, foreign direct investments into this country have exceeded $1,000 million," Rajapaksa, who is also the country's finance minister told the parliament when he participated in the 2012 final budget vote. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; editing by Anna Willard)
