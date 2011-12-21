(Adds details)

COLOMBO Dec 21 Sri Lanka's 2011 foreign direct investment has already exceeded a record $1 billion this year, the island nation's President Mahinda Rajapaksa told the parliament on Wednesday.

The island nation had forecast $1 billion FDI, almost double last year's $516 million as the country is increasingly attracting offshore investments as it emerges from a 25-year war in May 2009.

"For the first time, foreign direct investments into this country have exceeded $1,000 million," Rajapaksa, who is also the country's finance minister told the parliament when he participated in the 2012 final budget vote.

The FDI almost doubled to $413 million in the first half of 2011 year-on-year, the latest government data showed, with the country enjoying large post-war investments in its leisure sector.

The $50 billion economy saw a $889 million FDI in 2008, when the military and Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam were waging the final phase of the three-decade war.

Tourist arrivals in November hit a monthly record of 90,889, up 25.8 percent year-on-year, surpassing the previous monthly peak of 84,627 in December, while the arrivals jumped 33.1 percent to 758,458 in the first 11 months of 2011 from a year earlier, higher than Sri Lanka's record annual tourist arrivals of 654,476 in 2010.

Large investments in the leisure sector include a $500 million hotel, shopping and apartment project by Shangri-La Asia Ltd and a $450 million by India's ITC Ltd. conglomerate, to build a hotel under the Sheraton name.

ITC is a franchisee of the largest of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide's brands.,

