By C. Bryson Hull

COLOMBO, Nov 14 Cairn India said it had discovered natural gas at a second location in Sri Lanka's offshore Mannar basin but it would take time to determine whether the find was commercially recoverable.

The Barracuda 1/G1 well, drilled to a depth of 4,700 metres (15,400 feet), had three petroleum-bearing formations with gas and an indication of liquid hydrocarbons, Cairn India and the Sri Lankan president's office said in separate statements on Monday.

In October, Cairn Lanka (Private) Ltd. informed the government it had found natural gas in its first well, the first hydrocarbon discovery in Sri Lanka, but said it was too early to determine whether it would be economically viable to recover.

The Barracuda well is located approximately 68 km off the Indian Ocean island's northeastern coast.

"Cairn will evaluate the well results and work with appropriate authorities to determine the commercial potential of this discovery," the Cairn statement said.

Cairn India, whose shares rose 1.14 percent on Monday, has the rights to drill in one of eight blocks in the Mannar Basin. China and India each have one, and the remaining five are expected to be tendered after Cairn's three-well exploration campaign is completed, which it anticipates in early 2012.

Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom and Malaysian state oil company Petronas have held talks with Sri Lanka on potential exploration, and Vietnam and Sri Lanka signed a deal on oil and gas cooperation last month.

Gazprom is expected to send a team of geologists to assess the available seismic data to determine whether it will engage in exploration.

Seismic work done earlier by Norway's TGS Nopec Geophysical Co ASA showed some potential in the northern Cauvery Basin, which on the Indian side has producing wells, and in a basin off the island's southern coast.

Cairn's wells are the first drilled in three decades. There were signs of oil and gas finds in the 1970s, but the breakout of violence onshore with Tamil militants, which erupted into a 25-year civil war, halted exploration efforts.

Sri Lankan forces defeated the Tamil Tiger separatists in 2009, and the Indian Ocean nation is on a campaign to revitalise its $50 billion economy. (Additional reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ramthan Hussain and Jane Baird)