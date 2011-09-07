(Adds cenbank reaction)
* Sri Lanka non-borrowed forex reserves have declined -IMF
* IMF: Cbank fx sales not in line with current economic
fundamentals
* Sri Lanka's 2011 economic growth to be around 7.5 pct
* Cenbank says sold dollars to maintain rupee stability
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Sept 7 Sri Lanka's central bank should
limit its intervention in the foreign exchange market and allow
flexibility in the rupee LKR= exchange rate, the
International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.
Sri Lanka agreed to a $2.6 billion IMF loan programme in
July 2009 after its foreign exchange reserves hit an eight-year
low of $1.3 billion, while foreign investors withdrew money in
government securities during the global financial crisis.
The latest central bank data show the country's reserves
hit a record $8.1 billion at the end of July, equivalent to 5.8
months' worth of imports.
"While headline reserves are at a comfortable level..
non-borrowed reserves..have steadily declined, reflecting
foreign exchange sales by the central bank," Brian Aitken, the
IMF mission head told reporters in Colombo after concluding
discussions on the seventh review of the loan programme.
"This policy does not seem to be in line with the current
fundamentals of the economy," he said. "In responding to market
pressures, the central bank should...limit its intervention and
allow more exchange rate flexibility."
The global lender has repeatedly asked the central bank to
allow flexibility in the exchange rate, but the central bank
has said strong inflows from remittances and post-war
investments have resulted in upward pressure on the currency.
INTERVENED FOR STABILITY
"In July and August we had to intervene due to heavy oil
bills coming into the market and sell some amount (of dollars)
to maintain the stability in the market," K.D. Ranasinghe, the
central bank's chief economist, told Reuters.
"The net internal reserve, which excludes short term
borrowing, is above $6 billion. There are no immediate risks or
concern over reserves. We expect more foreign inflows and more
remittances in the next few months."
Since the rupee hit a record low in April 2009 it has
appreciated just over 10 percent thanks to the IMF programme
and the government's fiscal and financial policies after ending
a 25-year war in May 2009.
"We are trying to set the situation based on our
projections on external developments, which we acknowledge are
uncertain," Aitken told Reuters.
"Given our projections at this moment we would like the
central bank... to avail themselves to more exchange rate
flexibility, to allow the market forces to reflect."
In 2008, the central bank artificially boosted the rupee by
selling some of its reserves but then was forced to give it
more flexibility in October that year, resulting in around a 6
percent fall in the currency up to April 2009.
"Flexibility in the exchange rate, which has appreciated
substantially in real terms over the past two years, is also an
essential component in ensuring Sri Lanka's export
competitiveness," Aitken said.
The global lender expects the island's economy to grow
around 7.5 percent this year, below the central bank's estimate
of a record 8.5 percent.
The IMF, while satisfied with Sri Lanka's fiscal
performance, said the $50 billion economy's rapidly increasing
credit demand should be monitored closely.
Private sector credit growth hit a 16-year high of 34.4
percent year-on-year in June, central bank data showed.
"Sustained rapid credit growth bears close monitoring and
may need to be slowed in order to prevent future inflationary
pressure. Banks and other financial institutions should also
guard against a relaxation of lending standards and the
accompanying risk of a build-up of nonperforming loans," the
IMF said.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Andrew Hay)