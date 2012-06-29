COLOMBO, June 29 Sri Lanka has met all June-end
targets set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the
last tranche of a $2.6 billion loan, Central Bank Governor Ajith
Nivard Cabraal said on Friday.
"We have met all the targets. Net domestic financing, net
internal reserves, and the reserve money targets have been met,"
Cabraal told Reuters.
After concluding a two-week assessment, an IMF mission on
June 15 said Sri Lanka's policy measures including policy rate
hikes, flexible exchange rate, and credit restrictions have been
yielding results.
If satisfied, the global lender will disburse the last
tranche of the $2.6 billion loan -- around $420 million -- by
mid July.
Currency dealers in the last two weeks said the rupee
currency, which hit a fresh record low on Thursday, has been
under severe pressure as the central bank continuously bought
dollars to meet the net internal reserves target.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)