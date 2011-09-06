COLOMBO, Sept 6 Sri Lanka's state-run electricity board and India's biggest power producer, NTPC , on Tuesday signed an agreement to set up a coal-fired power plant joint venture worth up to $700 million in the island nation.

"We have not yet come to the exact cost as yet, but it will be around $700 million," NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Arup Roy Choudhury told Reuters after signing the agreement.

The island nation's state run Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and India's state-run NTPC will invest $250 million each for the 500-megawatt coal power plant.

India also loaned $200 million under a concessionary term for Sri Lanka to build infrastructure related to the coal power plant, officials from the countries said. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Himani Sarkar)