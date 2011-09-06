COLOMBO, Sept 6 Sri Lanka's state-run
electricity board and India's biggest power producer, NTPC
, on Tuesday signed an agreement to set up a coal-fired
power plant joint venture worth up to $700 million in the island
nation.
"We have not yet come to the exact cost as yet,
but it will be around $700 million," NTPC Chairman and Managing
Director Arup Roy Choudhury told Reuters after signing the
agreement.
The island nation's state run Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB)
and India's state-run NTPC will invest $250 million each for the
500-megawatt coal power plant.
India also loaned $200 million under a concessionary term
for Sri Lanka to build infrastructure related to the coal power
plant, officials from the countries said.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Himani Sarkar)