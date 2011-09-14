Three contractors killed in explosion at Louisiana paper mill
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
COLOMBO, Sept 14 Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday said that it would take unspecified action against a broker that engaged share price manipulation, and warned seven others, after "unusual price escalation" in four shares last year.
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) in a press release said investigations showed five brokers from three firms and two investors had engaged in trades "that could possibly be construed as trades of a manipulative nature."
Additionally, the SEC said it had issued notice that it will take action against another trader.
The SEC did not identify the individuals and firms involved.
The shares involved were Touchwood Investments PLC , Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC , Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC and the warrants of Environmental Resources Investments PLC , the SEC said.
The trades took place from July 1, 2010, to Aug. 3, 2010.
The maximum punishment for manipulation is up to a year in prison, a three-year suspension from trading and a fine of up to 10 million Sri Lanka rupees. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain plans to introduce new insurance rules to ensure victims of accidents involving self-driving cars are compensated quickly in a bid to remove a major obstacle for the nascent industry.