By N. Parameswaran
| JAFFNA, Sri Lanka, April 3
JAFFNA, Sri Lanka, April 3 An unidentified group
of people attacked an office of a Tamil-language newspaper that
is critical of the government in Sri Lanka and five workers
injured, the publisher said on Wednesday.
The attack comes two weeks after the United Nations passed a
resolution calling on the government to address human rights
violations, including the intimidation of journalists.
The attack on the Uthayan newspaper office was the fourth
attack on the media since January in Sri Lanka's former war zone
in the north of the country.
"Six people with masks attacked the office, vehicles and
computers," said the publisher of Uthayan, E. Saravanapavan, who
is a legislator for the Tamil National Alliance party, which was
linked to the former ethnic Tamil separatist rebels.
Five workers including a branch manager were hurt, he said.
Police and government officials were not immediately
available for comment.
Political violence has eased since Sri Lanka's army crushed
the Tamil rebellion in 2009, but international human rights
groups say rule of law problems persist, including abductions
and attacks on the media and government critics.
No arrests have been made in connection with the three
earlier attacks on the media this year in the north, where a
civil administration has yet to be fully restored since the end
of the war.
"This is not only a threat to media freedom, it's a threat
to the whole country. The government should take responsibility
for this," said Sunil Jayasekara, of the Media Movement in Sri
Lanka, press freedom group.
