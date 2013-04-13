COLOMBO, April 13 Three armed men set fire to
the printing machine of a Tamil-language newspaper that is
critical of the Sri Lankan government, forcing the paper to halt
printing, the editor said on Saturday.
The attack on the Uthayan newspaper office is the fifth
attack on the media since January in Sri Lanka's former war zone
in the north, and the second after the United Nations passed a
resolution on March 21 calling on the government to address
human rights violations.
"Three men wearing helmets threatened my staff at the
printing section and set fire to the main printing machine,"
Thevanayagam Premananth, the editor of the Uthayan told Reuters.
Uthayan is the leading newspaper in the island nation's
northern peninsula of Jaffna. It has been critical of President
Mahinda Rajapaksa's government, and the military.
Last week, an unidentified group of people attacked another
Uthayan office, leaving five workers injured.
E. Saravanapavan, a lawmaker with the Tamil National
Alliance party, which was linked to the former ethnic Tamil
separatist rebels, said the government's failure to take action
after previous attacks has encouraged violence against
newspapers in the north. Provincial council polls are due In
that region later this year.
Police spokesman Buddhika Siriwardena said an investigation
is underway.
Lakshman Hulugalla, director general at the Media Centre for
National Security, part of the defence ministry, said initial
investigations indicated the attack was an "inside job to
tarnish the image of the government."
No arrests have been made in connection with the previous
four attacks.
Political violence has eased since Sri Lanka's army crushed
the Tamil rebellion in 2009, but international human rights
groups say attacks on those critical of the government persist.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)