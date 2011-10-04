COLOMBO Oct 4 Sri Lanka will take 18 to 24 months to reach commercial production of natural gas in the Mannar Basin offshore, where Cairn India Ltd. has discovered a gas deposit, the country's petroleum minister said on Tuesday.

"It will take 18 to 24 months to commercial exploration," said Petroleum Industries Minister Susil Premajayantha referring to the gas deposit discovered in Mannar Basin.

Sri Lankas President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Sunday announced the discovery of a gas deposit in the seabed, and Cairn said urther drilling was needed to establish the commerciality of the discovery. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez, editing by Jane Baird)