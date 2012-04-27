COLOMBO, April 27 Sri Lanka will refurbish its
only refinery, now designed to refine mainly Iranian light
crude, to process many other grades to enable the island nation
to face a decline in Iranian crude imports after U.S. sanctions
get effective by end June, Petroleum Industries minister said on
Friday.
"This (refinery) has old technology. After the refurbishment
with the new technology, we can use many crude oils," Petroleum
Industries Minister Susil Premajayantha told Reuters in an
interview.
"It is not going to cost more than $500 million. We are in
the process of finding some donors or lenders."
At present, Sri Lanka uses 93 percent Iran crude at its
decades-old refinery, but the government has announced it will
reduce this up to 20 percent due to the U.S. sanctions on Iran
crude imports.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; editing
by James Jukwey)