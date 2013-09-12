* Packer's deal approved with altered plan after months of delay

* Minister says investment could exceed $350 mln (Adds details, quotes)

By Ranga Sirilal

COLOMBO, Sept 12 Sri Lanka has approved a hotel and leisure resort deal with Australian gambling tycoon James Packer's Crown Ltd, but the investment is likely to surpass the original $350 million, the country's investment promotion minister told Reuters on Thursday.

The deal had been delayed because the Sri Lankan government had asked Lake Leisure Holdings, the joint venture between Crown Ltd and its local partner, Rank Entertainment Holdings Pvt Ltd, to change its construction plan.

Packer, one of Australia's richest men, has been in talks since February with authorities in the island nation over hotel and entertainment investment options as he expands his global gambling business, which includes casinos in Australia, Macau, Britain and the United States.

Government officials had sought to change the project site, saying the original plans envisioned a structure that would have blocked the vista of a popular lake in the heart of Colombo, the capital.

But Investment Promotion Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said the government had approved a deal for a structure with two towers that would leave the lake visible, instead of the earlier plan's single tower, which would have obstructed the view.

"Today cabinet approved the tax concessions for the strategic development project of Lake Leisure Holdings," Abeywardena said in an interview.

"Now it will go to the parliament. The agreement is for $350 million. They have made some alterations, so it might increase."

He did not elaborate on the tax concessions given to Packer.

President Mahinda Rajapaksa's ruling party has a parliamentary majority of more than two-thirds and Packer's deal is likely to win lawmakers' approval easily.

Rapid economic growth in Sri Lanka has been fuelled by Chinese infrastructure investment after the end of a 26-year civil war in 2009. The island nation's proximity to a huge pool of potential gamblers in India and rising tourist numbers are also proving attractive to investors from the gaming industry.

Packer has planned a hotel complex with a minimum of 400 rooms and related services, Abeywardena has said earlier.

Sri Lanka expects its economy to grow by more than 7 percent this year and is targeting a record $2 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) this year.

Abeywardena said FDI so far this year had reached $800 million, a jump of 25 percent from the same period in the previous year.

"We have asked them (Packer) to start to bring in the FDI from October this year," he added. (Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)