(Repeats story from late Thursday; no change to text)

* Packer's deal approved with altered plan after months of delay

* Minister says investment could exceed $350 mln

By Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, Sept 12 Sri Lanka has approved a hotel and leisure resort deal with Australian gambling tycoon James Packer's Crown Ltd and the investment is likely to surpass the original $350 million, the country's investment promotion minister told Reuters on Thursday.

The deal had been delayed because the Sri Lankan government had asked Lake Leisure Holdings, the joint venture between Crown Ltd and its local partner, Rank Entertainment Holdings Pvt Ltd, to change its construction plan.

Packer, one of Australia's richest men, has been in talks since February with authorities in the island nation over hotel and entertainment investment options as he expands his global gambling business, which includes casinos in Australia, Macau, Britain and the United States.

Government officials had sought to change the project site, saying the original plans envisioned a structure that would have blocked the view of a popular lake in the heart of Colombo, the capital.

But Investment Promotion Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said the government had approved a deal for a structure with two towers that would leave the lake visible, instead of the earlier plan's single tower, which would have obstructed the view.

"Today cabinet approved the tax concessions for the strategic development project of Lake Leisure Holdings," Abeywardena said in an interview.

"Now it will go to the parliament. The agreement is for $350 million. They have made some alterations, so it might increase."

He did not elaborate on the tax concessions given to Packer.

A cabinet memorandum submitted by Abeywardena said the project "will also assist Sri Lanka to take advantage of opportunities provided by the boom in outbound tourism from China, the Indian subcontinent and Asia."

The project has been given a wide range of tax exemptions, including a 10-year corporate income tax holiday, exemption on tax on dividends for 10 years and a withholding tax holiday, the document showed.

ANOTHER GAMING DEAL

Sri Lanka also approved a $650 million luxury resort project by top conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc with gaming facilities, a government document showed on Thursday.

Another cabinet memorandum submitted by Abeywardena said the Keells proposal consisting of many luxury facilities including gaming "will be a landmark development in the Colombo city, which will change the landscape of the country.

President Mahinda Rajapaksa's ruling party has a parliamentary majority of more than two-thirds and Packer's deal is likely to win lawmakers' approval easily.

Rapid economic growth in Sri Lanka has been fuelled by Chinese infrastructure investment after the end of a 26-year civil war in 2009. The island nation's proximity to a huge pool of potential gamblers in India and rising tourist numbers are also proving attractive to investors from the gaming industry.

Packer has planned a hotel complex with a minimum of 400 rooms and related services, Abeywardena has said earlier.

Sri Lanka expects its economy to grow by more than 7 percent this year and is targeting a record $2 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) this year.

Abeywardena said FDI so far this year had reached $800 million, a jump of 25 percent from the same period in the previous year.

"We have asked them (Packer) to start to bring in the FDI from October this year," he added. (Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and David Evans)