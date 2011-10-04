COLOMBO Oct 4 The Colombo Stock Exchange approved a 7 billion Sri Lanka rupee ($63 million) sale of shares in People's Leasing Company (PLC), the country's largest initial public offering in more-than six years.

The company is offering 390 million shares for 18 rupees each, the bourse said in a statement on Tuesday. Subscription opens on November 3.

It will be Sri Lanka's largest IPO since top mobile operator Dialog Axiata offered $85 million in July 2005.

People's Leasing Company is the leasing arm of state-owned lender People's Bank.

In a statement published in local newspapers, the company said its profit after tax for the financial year 2010/11 was 2.5 billion rupees and it had more than 25 percent share in the island nation's leasing business. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anshuman Daga)