COLOMBO Oct 4 The Colombo Stock Exchange
approved a 7 billion Sri Lanka rupee ($63 million) sale of
shares in People's Leasing Company (PLC), the country's largest
initial public offering in more-than six years.
The company is offering 390 million shares for 18 rupees
each, the bourse said in a statement on Tuesday. Subscription
opens on November 3.
It will be Sri Lanka's largest IPO since top mobile operator
Dialog Axiata offered $85 million in July 2005.
People's Leasing Company is the leasing arm of state-owned
lender People's Bank.
In a statement published in local newspapers, the company
said its profit after tax for the financial year 2010/11 was 2.5
billion rupees and it had more than 25 percent share in the
island nation's leasing business.
