COLOMBO Oct 12 Sri Lanka's People's Leasing Company (PLC), owned by state-run People's Bank, expects to raise $19.1 million from foreign investors when it finishies the country's largest initial public offering in more than six years, the chief executive said on Wednesday.

The Indian Ocean island nation's bourse last week approved a 7 billion Sri Lanka rupee ($63.5 million) sale of shares in PLC, due to be opened to the public on Nov. 3

The leasing arm of People's Bank is offering 390 million shares for 18 rupees each, the biggest IPO since top mobile operator Dialog Axiata offered $85 million in July 2005.

"We are very optimistic that we are getting that 30 percent subscribed from foreigners," People Leasing Company's CEO and General Manager D.P Kumarage told reporters. "We have already gone to Singapore, Hong Kong and India the results are very encouraging." The island nation is increasingly looking for more longer tenure offshore investments amid foreign outflows in stock market.

NDB Investment Bank, a subsidiary of National Development Bank that is one of the two IPO managers, said it had arranged a road show with 25 high net worth investors in Singapore, through new partner DBS Bank .

However, Kumarage declined to elaborate on whether any foreign investors have committed already.

Since the government won a long-running civil war in 2009, institutional investors have been looking for exposure to Sri Lanka's post-war rebound.

The best option so far for most has been investing in government securities, which has more on offer than the Colombo Stock Exchange, which has a relatively small free float.

Although the bourse was Asia's best performer in 2009 and 2010, foreign investors were net sellers in both years, and the exchange has recorded a net foreign outflow of 16.8 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($152.5 million) this year.

The central bank last week said the $50 billion economy has commitments totalling $1 billion from Asian investors into the share and corporate debt markets before year's end. But it has declined to give specifics.

Kumarage also said that the company will allow a 22.5 percent allocation for retail investors, 37.5 percent for institutional investors, and 10 percent for the firm's employees.

The company said the proceeds will be used in part to finance loan disbursements made to customers during the remaining period of the current financial year. ($1 = 110.150 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)