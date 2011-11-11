COLOMBO Nov 11 The initial public
offering of Sri Lanka's People's Leasing Company (PLC), the
largest in more-than six years, has been oversubscribed by over
2.5 billion Sri Lanka rupee ($22.7 million), the firm said on
Friday.
PLC, a subsidiary of the island-nation's unlisted
state-owned People's Bank, said demand for the issue emanated
primarily from local and foreign institutional investors and
customers of the company who are expected to have a medium- to
long-term investment horizon.
PLC's IPO is Sri Lanka's largest IPO since top mobile
operator Dialog Axiata offered $85 million in July
2005.
Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange last month
approved a 7 billion Sri Lanka rupee ($63 million) sale of
shares in PLC, which offered 390 million shares for 18 rupees
each.
The company had expected to raise $19.1 million from foreign
investors through the IPO.
($1 = 110.185 Sri Lanka Rupees)
