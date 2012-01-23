COLOMBO Jan 23 Sri Lankan conglomerate
Aitken Spence on Monday said it is selling its 30
percent stake in a $500 million port expansion joint venture to
Hong Kong-based China Merchants Holdings.
Earlier this month, Spence pulled out of the joint venture
with the state-run Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) and China
Merchants Holdings due to high costs and unreasonable demands,
officials have said.
Aitken Spence in a statement to the Colombo Stock Exchange
said Sri Lanka's Board of Investment and the SLPA had approved
the sale to China Merchant. The company did not disclose how
much it was to be paid.
China Merchant upon completion of the transaction will own
85 percent of China International Container Terminal, the joint
venture operating company set up to build the Colombo south
terminal. SLPA will continue to hold 15 percent.
($1 = 113.9150 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)