UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he is people's choice for 2018 election
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
COLOMBO Jan 24 A 300-megawatt Chinese-built power plant in Sri Lanka failed for a fourth time since its commissioning in March, in what a trade union on Tuesday said was either sabotage or continuing negligence by the operator.
The failure at the Norocholai coal power plant will force a two-week shutdown that will cost the state-run electricity board at least 168 million rupees ($1.47 million) to meet the lost supply.
"All these breakdowns are happening either due to the negligence or intentionally by the Chinese just to extend their maintenance contract," CEB's Technological Engineers Union Joint Secretary U.R.K Senaratne told Reuters.
China Machinery and Enginering Corporation (CMEC) built the plant, the first phase of which joined the grid in March. It is also constructing a second phase to bring the plant's production capacity up to 900 MW, at a total cost of $1.3 billion funded by China's Exim Bank.
The CMEC's project director, Lnong Ludong, was on leave and could not be reached for comment by Reuters.
Power and Energy Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka said he was investigating.
"I was not informed of any such sabotage. But I have called for reports from two parties including the project manager and am now studying what measures to take to prevent frequent breakdowns," Ranawaka told Reuters. ($1 = 113.9300 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez Editing by Bryson Hull and Ed Lane)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.
HARARE, Feb 19 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was quoted as saying on Sunday that his ZANU-PF party and the people saw no viable successor to him for general elections in 2018.