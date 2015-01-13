By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Jan 13 Sri Lanka's Marxist opposition
filed a corruption complaint on Tuesday against former President
Mahinda Rajapaksa and his relatives and asked the anti-graft
body to prevent them from leaving the country.
Rajapaska was defeated in an election on Thursday after a
campaign that focused on misuse of public funds, and on his
powers and those of his family members, many of whom held public
office during his decade in power.
Having lost his presidential immunity along with his bid for
a third term, Rajapaska has also been asked to appear in court
on a separate matter, a request that would have been unthinkable
just a few days ago.
The Janatha Vimukthi Peremuna's (JVP) complaint includes
allegations that he mishandled state funds in his capacity as
finance minister in an administration seen as rife with graft
and nepotism.
"The main objective of the complaint is to prevent them
leaving the country. The head of the Bribery Commission has the
authority to temporarily impound their passports until they
investigate the charges," JVP lawmaker, Vijitha Herath, told
Reuters.
The JVP also filed a complaint against former Central Bank
Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal for managing public funds in an
arbitrary manner in number of instances including investing in
Greek bonds before the financial crisis in that country.
"This is all rubbish. All these cases have been heard and
dismissed by the Supreme Court. They just want to harass us,"
Cabraal told Reuters.
Many of the decisions by the Supreme Court, led by a
Rajapaksa ally, have now been questioned.
Neither Rajapaksa nor any members of his family were
immediately available for comment. Anura Priyadharshana Yapa,
the Secretary of the former leader's Sri Lanka Freedom Party
(SLFP) said he has was unaware of the allegations.
Herath said the ex-president's brother and former Economic
Development Minister Basil Rajapaksa, who left for a trip to the
United States soon after the election, is alleged to have used
his ministry funds for the presidential campaign.
Another younger brother and former Defence Secretary
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who oversaw the military defeat of Tamil
Tiger separatists in a 26-year war, is accused of giving away
government land for private use, Herath said.
He also said there are valid official documents to prove
that the former president's son, parliamentarian Namal
Rajapaksa, had inflated the cost of a water drainage project in
his Hambantota constituency to $277 million from $120 million.
"For most of the allegations we have documented proof.
During the investigations, we will produce the documentary
evidence for all the charges," Herath said.
(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Louise Ireland)