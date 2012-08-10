RPT-COLUMN-Brent spreads imply big draw down in crude stocks after June: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
SINGAPORE Aug 10 Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) restarted production at its sole 50,000-barrel-per-day Sapugaskanda refinery on the outskirts of Colombo on Wednesday, industry sources said on Friday.
The refinery was shut on July 2 for planned maintenance, prompting the company to seek additional oil products to plug the supply shortfall.
A few of the refinery's secondary units are still in the process of being re-started, with all units expected to be fully up by Aug. 13, one of the sources said.
The additional capacity combined with the onset of the monsoon season is expected to reduce diesel demand from Sri Lanka in coming months, traders said.
Separately, the company has yet to award a prompt diesel cargo it was seeking for delivery on Aug. 11 in a tender that closed on Aug. 7. The tender is expected to be cancelled, one of the sources said, although the reason is unclear.
Ceypetco had sought the cargo after removing oil trader Vitol SA from its supplier list. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Chris Lewis)
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
Feb 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.