COLOMBO Nov 22 Sri Lanka will quote the
rupee at 113.50/113.90 through the state-owned Bank of
Ceylon to effect a 3 percent devaluation of the currency as
ordered by the president, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard
Cabraal told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We will be quoting at a midpoint of 113.70 through Bank of
Ceylon," Cabraal said.
Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, acting in his
capacity as finance minister, proposed the devaluation to help
exporters and cut import costs, while giving his 2012 budget
presentation to parliament on Monday.
The central bank ordinarily uses two state banks to control
the foreign exchange market, with one setting the selling rate
and the other the buying rate.
