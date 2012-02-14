(Repeats to attach story to alert)

COLOMBO Feb 14 Sri Lanka central bank said on Tuesday the rupee volatility was because of hedging by importers and it expects the currency to recover.

Sri Lanka's rupee fell 2.16 percent on Tuesday to an all-time low after the central bank stopped intervention in the market.

The currency has weakened 5.22 percent in the last three sessions after the central bank changed its intervention method to a quantity, instead of defending a particular level of the currency against U.S. dollar, after spending more than $2.7 billion to defend the currency since July.

"This will not last long. We expect the volatility to calm down soon as we will provide foreign exchange for oil bills," K. D Ranasinghe one of Assistant Governor at the Central bank told Reuters from Korea.

Ranasinghe said that the payments for oil are the largest bills and once the central bank intervening to pay the oil bills the rupee to stabilize with central bank pumping dollars in to the market.

"The current volatility is basically because of importers booking forwards and we believe this it a long overdue correction."

At least two currency dealers said that the rupee highest traded at 120.10 a dollar from Monday's close of 117.50, its highest close of 120.10 on April 27, 2009. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Kuala Lumpur and Ranga Sirilal in Colombo; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)