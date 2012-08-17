COLOMBO Aug 17 Sri Lanka's Finance Ministry on Friday said it has still not decided on a replacement for the Securities and Exchange Commission chief as his resignation has not been accepted by President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

SEC head Tilak Karunaratne resigned on Friday, saying he had come under pressure after stock market players who were being investigated for stock manipulation had made false allegations against him.

"He handed over the letter of resignation. No decision on a replacement (has been made) as (the) resignation has not yet accepted by his Excellency (the president)," P.B. Jayasundera, the secretary to the finance ministry and treasury, told Reuters. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)