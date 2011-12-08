COLOMBO Dec 8 An industrialist and former parliamentarian on Thursday was to take over Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commission, a week after the former chairperson quit to "uphold her principles."

President Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his capacity as finance minister, appointed Tilak Karunaratne, managing director of chemical importer MultiForm Chemicals (Pvt) Ltd. and a nationalist former parliamentarian to take over the regulator.

"I have been given the letter and I will assume duty... today," Karunaratne told Reuters.

Karunaratne succeeds Indrani Sugathadasa, who resigned on Dec. 1, barely a month after her deputy Malik Cader was transferred to THE finance ministry amid broker complaints that tougher regulation was hurting stock market prices.

Under Sugathadasa, the SEC this year has investigated several cases of share price manipulation, including "pump and dump" schemes involving illiquid stocks, and tightened up the amount of credit brokers can extend to clients to avoid a crash.

Some of those cases touched on politically connected investors, and brokers were upset at the tightened credit, which cut trading volumes and consequently, their commissions. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)