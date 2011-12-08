COLOMBO Dec 8 An industrialist and former
parliamentarian on Thursday was to take over Sri Lanka's
Securities and Exchange Commission, a week after the former
chairperson quit to "uphold her principles."
President Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his capacity as finance
minister, appointed Tilak Karunaratne, managing director of
chemical importer MultiForm Chemicals (Pvt) Ltd. and a
nationalist former parliamentarian to take over the regulator.
"I have been given the letter and I will assume duty...
today," Karunaratne told Reuters.
Karunaratne succeeds Indrani Sugathadasa, who resigned on
Dec. 1, barely a month after her deputy Malik Cader was
transferred to THE finance ministry amid broker complaints that
tougher regulation was hurting stock market prices.
Under Sugathadasa, the SEC this year has investigated
several cases of share price manipulation, including "pump and
dump" schemes involving illiquid stocks, and tightened up the
amount of credit brokers can extend to clients to avoid a crash.
Some of those cases touched on politically connected
investors, and brokers were upset at the tightened credit, which
cut trading volumes and consequently, their commissions.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)