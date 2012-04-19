BRIEF-Arab Banking Corp's Islamic banking division Q4 profit rises
* Islamic banking division's FY net profit up 16 percent year-over-year to $22.9 million
COLOMBO, April 19 Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday said it has suspended a 10 percent limit on share price movements with immediate effect, a move that helped boost the island nation's bourse index by more than 2 percent.
The limit was imposed by the regulator in late 2010 to curb price manipulations in penny stocks and pump and dump schemes and to maintain stability in the stock market.
However, the regulator warned it could re-impose the band if required. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
* Islamic banking division's FY net profit up 16 percent year-over-year to $22.9 million
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.