COLOMBO Feb 16 Unidentified gunmen have shot
and seriously wounded a Sri Lankan investigative journalist,
colleagues and officials said on Saturday, an incident likely to
draw further attention to the Indian Ocean island nation's human
rights record.
Political violence has eased since Sri Lanka's army crushed
a three-decade Tamil separatist rebellion in May 2009, but
international human rights groups say rule of law problems
persist, including abductions and attacks on media and
government critics.
Doctors at the Colombo National Hospital said Faraz
Shaukatally, 52, a journalist at the weekly Sunday Leader, was
undergoing further tests before being admitted for surgery.
Police said three unidentified gunmen entered the guest
house where Shaukatally was staying, broke into his room and
opened fire. Sunday Leader Editor Sakunthala Perera said the
journalist was shot while he was on the telephone discussing a
story to appear in this week's edition.
"The government's failure to prosecute those who have been
responsible for attacks on media in the past has paved the way
for this nature of incidents to continue," Sunil Jayasekera,
secretary of the Free Media Movement, a Sri Lankan rights group,
told Reuters.
"At least if the government could take action against those
who are behind the shooting, that will help to prevent attacks
in future."
An editor of the Sunday Leader was killed in January 2009
and other staff journalists have also been attacked, but no
arrests have been made.
Sri Lanka's rights record has been subject to criticism over
alleged excesses during the military's final phase in defeating
Tamil Tiger separatists in May 2009. Rights groups say the
military killed thousands of minority ethnic Tamil civilians in
the final weeks of the conflict.
A report presented by a court of inquiry on Friday said the
army did not shell civilians at the close of operations and
blamed Tamil Tiger rebels for the deaths.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government has rejected
allegations of mass killings.
The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Navi Pillay,
called on Sri Lankan authorities this week to allow
international experts to help resolve issues of alleged wartime
crimes.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and Ronald
Popeski)