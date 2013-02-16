* Journalist shot while on phone about story
* Newspaper has been critical of the government
* UN human rights chief "deeply disturbed"
(Adds UN human rights chief, UK reaction)
By Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Feb 16 Unidentified gunmen shot and
seriously wounded a Sri Lankan investigative journalist,
colleagues and officials said on Saturday, prompting
condemnation from the United Nations' top human rights official.
Three unidentified gunmen entered a guest house where Faraz
Shaukatally, who works at the Sunday Leader, was staying, broke
into his room and opened fire, police said.
The journalist was on the telephone discussing a story to
appear in this week's edition when he was shot, Sunday Leader
Editor Sakunthala Perera said. The attack occurred on Friday,
the paper said in its online edition.
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay said
she was deeply disturbed at the "attempted assassination" of a
journalist working on a paper critical of the government.
Britain also expressed serious concern at the shooting of the
journalist, who holds joint British citizenship.
Political violence has eased since Sri Lanka's army crushed
a three-decade Tamil separatist rebellion in May 2009, but
international human rights groups say rule of law problems
persist, including abductions and attacks on media and
government critics.
Doctors at the Colombo National Hospital said Shaukatally,
52, was undergoing further tests before being admitted for
surgery.
"The government's failure to prosecute those who have been
responsible for attacks on media in the past has paved the way
for this nature of incidents to continue," Sunil Jayasekera,
secretary of the Free Media Movement, a Sri Lankan rights group,
told Reuters.
EDITOR KILLED
An editor of the Sunday Leader was killed in January 2009
and other staff journalists have also been attacked, but no
arrests have been made.
Pillay, who called on Sri Lankan authorities this week to
allow international experts to help resolve issues of alleged
wartime crimes, said she would report her concern about
extra-judicial killings, abductions and the suppression of
freedom of expression to the Human Rights Council.
"I'm deeply disturbed by this particular shooting because
it's a journalist and he's attached to a newspaper which is
known to be critical of the government, particularly on
accountability and injustice issues," she told Britain's Channel
4 News.
She called for a thorough investigation and protection for
Shaukatally. "It's an act of attempted assassination so he needs
to be protected immediately," she said.
Britain also said it was shocked by the shooting.
"The Sri Lankan authorities must quickly identify who
committed this crime and bring them to justice," Foreign Office
Minister Alistair Burt said.
"There has been a range of attacks in Sri Lanka on
journalists, civil society organizations and others in recent
years. To date, too many incidents have had little investigation
and no resolution."
Sri Lanka's rights record has been subject to criticism over
alleged excesses during the military's final phase in defeating
Tamil Tiger separatists in May 2009. Rights groups say the
military killed thousands of minority ethnic Tamil civilians in
the final weeks of the conflict.
A report presented by a court of inquiry on Friday said the
army did not shell civilians at the close of operations and
blamed Tamil Tiger rebels for the deaths.
President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government has rejected
allegations of mass killings.
(Additional reporting by Michael Holden in London; Editing by
Shihar Aneez, Ronald Popeski and Jason Webb)