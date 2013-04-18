(Corrects billion to million in second paragraph)
COLOMBO, April 18 Sri Lanka, which saw record
tourist arrivals last year, said on Thursday it had started
tracking those same tourists to crack down on crime and ensure
national security.
The $59 billion economy recorded one million arrivals last
year with annual revenue from tourism jumping to an all-time
peak of $1.04 billion, helped by the end of nearly three decades
of civil war in 2009.
The decision to track the tourists, requiring hotels and
guesthouses to submit weekly reports on their foreign guests,
comes after several foreign visitors were arrested for crimes
including credit card fraud and printing counterfeit money,
government spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella told reporters.
"In the guise of tourists, there are certain elements which
are adverse to (security of) the country," Rambukwella said.
Police in December arrested at least 100 Chinese nationals
accused of an internet fraud scheme targeting people in their
home country while separately police arrested a Chinese tourist
suspected of swallowing a diamond worth 1.8 million rupees
($13,600) at the island nation's biggest international gem and
jewellery exhibition.
Sri Lanka targets $2.5 billion annual revenue from tourism
with 2.5 million arrivals by 2016 and has invited international
hoteliers to invest in post-war Sri Lanka.
Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka, along with remittances from expatriate workers, garment
manufacturing and tea.
