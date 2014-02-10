COLOMBO Feb 10 Sri Lanka's trade deficit contracted 12.9 percent to $565 million in December 2013 from $648.9 million a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday.

December exports gained 13.2 percent from a year earlier to $986.1 million, while imports edged up 2.1 percent to $1.55 billion.

For the full year of 2013, the trade deficit narrowed 19.2 percent to $7.61 billion from $9.42 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ron Popeski)