* To pay $3.70 per SRI share
* Deal at 2 pct discount to SRI's Wednesday close
* Expects Asia, US ops to continue growing at 25-30 pct
* FY adj profit 43.4 mln stg vs 38.3 mln stg last year
(Adds details, CEO, analyst's comments; updates share movement)
By Monika Shinghal
June 7 Synergy Health Plc said it would
buy U.S. based SRI/Surgical Express Inc to increase its
presence in the world's largest healthcare market and expand its
reach out of the struggling UK and European economies.
Synergy, a healthcare services provider, said it would pay
$3.70 per SRI share, a 2 percent discount to SRI's closing price
on Wednesday, valuing the company at $25.1 million.
"We were looking to enter the U.S. hospital sterilisation
market in 2014, but we decided to bring that forward," Chief
Executive Richard Steeves told Reuters.
SRI/Surgical is a supplier of sterile surgical gowns and
surgical instruments to hospitals and surgery centres in the
United States.
He added that the company was under-invested in the United
States, which is at the helm of the healthcare market.
Synergy reported a 13 percent rise in full-year adjusted
profit on the back of a strong performance in emerging markets.
It expects the bulk of its future growth to come from Asia,
particularly China, and from the United States, with both
markets continuing to grow at 25 percent to 30 percent.
Synergy has been developing its hospital outsourcing service
in the United States, and had acquired MSI Surgical Solutions, a
provider of outsourced sterilisation services in the country, in
March.
"Synergy continues to diversify sales away from UK/Europe
into faster growing international markets," Peel Hunt analyst
Paul Cuddon said.
"SRI's cost base needs restructuring, but together with MSI,
provides an excellent base to grow in the United States."
Synergy expects the deal, which it will fund through
existing debt facilities, to add to its earnings from the first
financial year.
Certain SRI shareholders, who hold about 32 percent of the
company's outstanding stock have agreed to tender their shares
to Synergy, CEO Steeves said. Holders of an additional 8 percent
stake are expected to commit to tendering their shares on
Thursday.
For the year ended April 1, Synergy's adjusted pre-tax
profit rose to 43.4 million pounds ($67.09 million) from 38.3
million pounds last year.
Revenue rose 9 percent to 312 million pounds. Revenue from
Asia and Africa grew 32 percent.
Synergy shares were up marginally at 828 pence at 1022 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday. SRI/Surgical Express
closed at $3.77 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
($1 = 0.6469 British pounds)
(Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)