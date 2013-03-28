LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - A hybrid bond issued by SRLEV, the
insurance arm of SNS Reaal, fell 10 points in cash terms on
Thursday after the issuer was forced by the European Commission
to halt a coupon payment on the bond.
The move follows the nationalisation of the Dutch banking
and insurance group in February.
The 9% EUR400m bond maturing in 2041 was bid at 88 by
0900GMT. The bond was issued in April 2011 and the coupon
payment is due on April 15, next month, but the issuer has been
barred from paying the coupon by the EC under its rules of state
aid.
"The coupon is cumulative and deferred amounts bear interest
at 9%, but holders will be focussed on when they might actually
get their cash," analysts at Mizuho said.
Another bank hybrid specialist said the move was unexpected,
particularly because the insurance arm of the business was
considered healthy.
"The coupons are cumulative so will have to be caught up at
a later date. The decision does not strike me as justified or
beneficial," said the banker.
