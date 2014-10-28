Oct 28 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Says will build an extension of parking facility for Finavia`s airport in Vantaa

* Estimates contract value to be about 30 million euros

* Works will start in October 2014 and the facility will be ready in summer 2016