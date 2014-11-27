Nov 27 Srv Yhtiot Oyj :
* SRV, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company, and
OP-Pohjola Group's insurance and pension communities as well as
a real estate fund managed by group negotiated founding of a
joint venture
* Joint investment holdings will be divided between
investors such that SRV's holding is 45 pct, Ilmarinen's holding
is 40 pct, and OP-Pohjola Group's and Group's fund's holding is
15 pct
* Says total value of shopping centre and parking facility
investment is around 480 million euros, of which half consists
of owners' capital investments
* Investor group Of Kalasatama'S REDI project consists of
Finnish institutions
* Says goal is, as soon as possible after formation of joint
venture, to sign with joint venture a contract valued at around
400 million euros
