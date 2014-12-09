Dec 9 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Juha Pekka Ojala to become President & CEO of SRV Group Plc from Jan. 1, 2015

* Current President & CEO Jukka Hienonen is leaving his position on his own initiative

* Ojala moves to his new position from his role as an SRV Executive Vice President