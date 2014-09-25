Sept 25 SRV Yhtiot Oyj
* Says has signed a 240 million euro letter of intent to
implement Kalasatama's REDI shopping centre
* Says aim is to sign agreement for joint investment in
Oct.-Nov. 2014
* Says total investment value of shopping centre and parking
facility is around 480 million euros
* Says SRV's ownership share of project would be a maximum
of 49 pct and its share of capital investment would be just
under 120 million euros at maximum
* Says based on on-going financing negotiations, SRV
estimates that around 50 pct of total value of investment will
be financed by project credits
* Says aims to sign with established joint venture an about
400 million euro contract on implementation of shopping centre
and parking facility
