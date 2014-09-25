Sept 25 SRV Yhtiot Oyj

* Says has signed a 240 million euro letter of intent to implement Kalasatama's REDI shopping centre

* Says aim is to sign agreement for joint investment in Oct.-Nov. 2014

* Says total investment value of shopping centre and parking facility is around 480 million euros

* Says SRV's ownership share of project would be a maximum of 49 pct and its share of capital investment would be just under 120 million euros at maximum

* Says based on on-going financing negotiations, SRV estimates that around 50 pct of total value of investment will be financed by project credits

* Says aims to sign with established joint venture an about 400 million euro contract on implementation of shopping centre and parking facility